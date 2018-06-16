A man has been shot in the leg in Dublin.

The incident happened just after 11pm last night, in Bluebell.

The victim of last night's shooting, a man in his 40s, was shot by a lone gunman as he answered a call to the front door of his house on La Touche Drive in Bluebell .

It's understood the gunman fled on foot.

The injured man was treated at the scene by emergency services and brought to St James Hospital for treatment.

His injures are described as non-life threatening.



The scene of the shooting has been preserved for a technical examination.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.