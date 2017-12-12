Man Spots Himself In Fiancees Childhood Photo
Talks about the universe bringing two people together...
A man has spotted himself in the background of an old childhood family photo of his fiancee.
Verona Koliqi, who lives in London but is originally from Kosovo, was visiting a beach in Montenegro with her family a decade ago when the photo was taken.
When she and her fiancé Mirand Buzaku examined the old photo of the children on the beach, they noticed that the young boy floating on a lilo in the sea behind was Mirand!
They never actually met as children and it wasn’t until the summer of 2016 that the couple’s paths crossed again in Kosovo - a year later they were engaged.
Arghh caption keeps getting deleted wth?? One last time: Here is this photos story explained ❤️ One day I was looking at this old beach photo that was taken 10 years ago and showed my fiance (now) the photo so we can have a laugh and run down memory lane, @mirandbuzaku being the type to look behind the photo he noticed the kid in the back had the same shirt,shorts and floaty as him , we analyzed further and confirmed with family members that its him photobombing my family photo 🙆🏻❤️❤️ ———— #theellenshow #lovestory #trendingnews #twitterthreads #theshaderoom
