Talks about the universe bringing two people together...

A man has spotted himself in the background of an old childhood family photo of his fiancee.

Verona Koliqi, who lives in London but is originally from Kosovo, was visiting a beach in Montenegro with her family a decade ago when the photo was taken.

When she and her fiancé Mirand Buzaku examined the old photo of the children on the beach, they noticed that the young boy floating on a lilo in the sea behind was Mirand!

They never actually met as children and it wasn’t until the summer of 2016 that the couple’s paths crossed again in Kosovo - a year later they were engaged.