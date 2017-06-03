A 47 year old man has been stabbed a number of times in the head, in an attack in Derry.



Three people are being questioned by police following the incident in the Dungiven Road area last night.



Two men (31 and 32) and a woman (32) were detained following reports that a man had been stabbed a number of times in the back of the head at around 11.40pm.



Police in the North say the man has been treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has since been discharged.



The arrested individuals remain in custody and anyone with information is asked to contact Police.





