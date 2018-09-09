Gardaí are investigating after a man was stabbed in Dublin city centre.

They're appealing for witnesses following the assault on the O'Donovan Rossa Bridge near Merchants Quay just before midnight on Sunday.

It's understood the 29-year-old suffered a number of stab wounds.

He was taken by ambulance to St James's Hospital, where his condition's described as stable.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01- 6669-400 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.