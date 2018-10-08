A man in his 40s has been stabbed to death in Co Cork.

His body was found in the early hours of this morning.

At around 1.50am, gardaí were called to a house at Dan Corkery Place in Macroom.

A 44-year-old man was found dead with suspected stab wounds.

It's thought an altercation had taken place at the house.

A man and woman, both in their 40s, were also in the house and had sustained non-life threatening injuries.

They were taken to Cork University Hospital and Cork Mercy Hospital.

The scene has been sealed off and Gardai are appealing for anyone who was in the area early this morning to contact them.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.



