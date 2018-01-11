The trial of a man accused of murder during the shooting at the former Regency Hotel is due to start later today.

David Byrne was gunned down at a boxing weigh-in almost two years ago.

February 5th will mark two years since the shocking attack at the hotel formerly known as the Regency in Whitehall.

Just after 2 o'clock in the afternoon a number of gunmen stormed the building while a boxing weigh-in was underway.

Kinahan gang member David Byrne from Crumlin was shot dead during the raid.

25 year old Patrick Hutch Junior of Champions Avenue in the north inner city is scheduled to go on trial this afternoon accused of his murder.

The trial will take place at the non-jury Special Criminal Court.