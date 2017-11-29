The trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a Tinder date told Gardaí he thought they were meeting up for a “hook-up.”

The woman, who is from Brazil, claims he forced himself on her in his car after parking up at a secluded part of the UCD campus in Dublin in July 2014.

He claims she just freaked out and panicked after he tried to kiss her, but that he pulled away as soon as he realised she was not interested.

The woman matched with the accused on Tinder after arriving in Ireland from South America during the summer of 2014 to learn English.

After exchanging some messages on the dating app, they swapped numbers and chatted through WhatsApp before arranging to go on a date.

She told the court he picked her up on July 23rd 2014 and drove her to a quiet part of UCD’s campus where he sexually assaulted her.

The jury has been hearing his version of events today through the interviews he had with Gardaí following his arrest.

He said he remembered talking to some Brazilian girl for ages before they arranged to meet up.

He said he thought they were meeting to probably have sex because of some of the messages they had exchanged through Tinder.

He said he told her he was a porn star and asked her if she wanted to star in a film with him and he said she told him that interested her very much.

When he parked up his car and leaned in for a kiss, he said the poor girl freaked out and started crying. He said he tried to tell her to relax.

While driving through the campus afterwards, he said he asked her to get out because she was howling and it was freaking him out.

He insisted he did not force her to kiss him and moved away as soon as he realised she did not want to be kissed.

He accepted he might have touched her thigh for a second but not in a sexual or aggressive manner.

He denied her claims that he put his hand inside her dress and pulled it down from the top to expose her breasts.

In his experience, he said some girls want to have sex 20 minutes after meeting up, some not at all and others after two or three dates.

He said he thought they were meeting for a hook-up but she did not and it was just a misunderstanding.