A man has been rescued in the US, after becoming trapped inside a cash machine.

He got stuck when changing a lock to a room that leads to the back of the ATM in Texas.

He passed handwritten notes through the receipt slot to get help.

One read: "Please help. I'm stuck in here and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss ..."

He'd left his mobile phone, and a swipe card he needed to get out, in his truck.

People withdrawing cash thought it was a prank - but one eventually called police, after hearing a faint voice inside the machine.

They kicked down the door and freed the worker, who has not yet been named.