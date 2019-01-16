A 33 year old man had to be treated in a Dublin hospital after injecting himself repeatedly with his own semen in an bid to cure chronic back pain.

The details of the case were outlined in a report in the Irish Medical Journal entitled “Semenly” Harmless Back Pain: An Unusual Presentation of a Subcutaneous Abscess".

It states he had injected one monthly “dose” of semen for 18 consecutive months using a hypodermic needle which had been purchased online.

The innovative method to treat back pain was devised independent of any medical advice.

It's the first reported case of semen injection for use as a medical treatment.

The man refused to have a build up of the fluid removed from his arm.

However, the patient’s back pain improved over the course of his inpatient stay.