A man who became fixated with Sharon Ní Bheoláin and uploaded doctored pornographic images of her onto a website will be sentenced tomorrow.

Conor O’Hora of Heather Walk, Portmarnock in Dublin admitted harassing the RTÉ newsreader on dates between March 2013 and January 2014.

Sharon Ní Bheoláin.

He also discussed raping her in online conversations with another man but he told Gardaí it was just fantasy and he didn't wish her any harm.

The court heard Gardaí also found images of child abuse on his computer and he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

The 41-year-old was remanded in custody today and is due to be sentenced tomorrow afternoon.