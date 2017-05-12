A man who knocked down and killed a Kildare County Councillor has been jailed for four years.



Damian Klasinski of The Oaks, Newbridge didn't stop when he ran over Willie Crowley just ten days before Christmas 2015.



Through their victim impact statements, Judge Melanie Greally said Willie Crowleys wife Claire and sister Breda had eloquently described the agonising loss theyve suffered by the violent manner in which he died.

She said he was aptly described as a man who gave all to his family and community and had bold and bright plans for his future.





The Kildare County Councillor was knocked down while crossing a narrow street in Newbridge on his way home from the pub on the evening of December 15th 2015.

A passerby said he didnt even have time to put up his hands before the speeding car sent him flying into the air.

29-year-old Damian Klasinksi didnt stop to see if he was ok  a serious aggravating factor, according to Judge Greally.

He was identified as the driver when his passengers came forward and arrested the following day when he was found hiding in a friends wardrobe.

He pleaded guilty to the charge two months ago and was jailed for four years today.



Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports: