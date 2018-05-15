A Mayo man who murdered his mother while high on drugs has failed to have his conviction overturned on appeal.

Celyn Eadon of Derrycrieve, Islandeady in Castlebar claimed he was suffering from a mental disorder as a result of his many years of drug abuse.

Celyn Eadon admitted stabbing his mother Nóirín 19 times at their home in Castlebar on March 9th 2011 - but contested the murder charge claiming his drug habit, which began when he was just 10, had caused brain damage.

He further claimed he wasn't capable of forming the necessary intent for murder because he was so intoxicated at the time.

But following a ten-day trial in 2014, the jurors rejected his arguments and convicted him of murder.

His appeal focused on how the judge directed the jury in relation to intoxication and how it affects a person’s ability to form the requisite intent.

The Court of Appeal accepted his initial explanation to the jurors fell somewhat short and his recharge on the issue could also have been elaborated on but the judges rejected his appeal because they felt the jury were adequately instructed given the fact the issue was also addressed by both legal teams in their closing speeches.