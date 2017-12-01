A man who raped his wife in their Dublin home in 2014 after she told him she wanted a separation has lost an appeal against his conviction.

The man, who cannot be named to protect her identity, claimed he was denied a fair trial.

He's currently serving a ten-year sentence.

The man’s lawyers argued that the judge failed to adequately warn potential jurors about his race and religious beliefs.

He referred to a report which found that Islamophobia exists in Ireland.

In ruling against him on that point, the appeals court said a special warning about him being a Muslim would be considered insulting by an Irish jury and entirely counter-productive.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports: