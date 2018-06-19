A man who used Tinder to target women online has pleaded guilty to raping a woman and sexually assaulting another within days of each other.

Patrick Nevin, with an address at Meadowlands Court in Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin, was previously found guilty of assaulting a Brazilian woman.

Last November, Patrick Nevin was found guilty of sexually assaulting a Brazilian woman he met online during the summer of 2014.

After chatting through Tinder and WhatsApp for a few weeks, she agreed to go for a drive with him.

He promised to take her to the best coffee shop in Dublin but instead, he drove her to a secluded part of the UCD campus where he attacked her.

That was July 23rd 2014 – just eleven days after he was accused of raping another woman he met online.

He was due to stand trial on that charge this week and faced another trial in October for sexually assaulting another woman he met on Tinder.

But following a ruling in the absence of the jury yesterday, which allowed the prosecution to introduce evidence in relation to that prior misconduct, he changed his pleas to guilty on both counts – paving the way for him to be identified.

The father-of-two will be sentenced on July 26th.