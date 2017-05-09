A man and a woman aged 30 have been arrested following an alleged hijacking incident in the Wine Street car park in Sligo town.

At around 7:20 yesterday evening, a man in his 70s was approached and threatened by a man and woman who are alleged to have threatened him, taken his car keys and car.

The alarm was raised and the car was followed by Gardai who intercepted it in Carrick on Shannon a short time later. The man and a woman were arrested at the scene.

They appeared before Ballina District Court earlier where they were charged in relation to the incident.

A file's being prepared for the DPP. and gardai are appealing for witnesses.



The injured man was taken to Sligo General Hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station 071-9157000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.