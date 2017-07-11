A man has been arrested following a shooting incident in Limerick this afternoon.

The shooting took place on the south side of Limerick city at approximately 3pm this afternoon.

A man in his mid-30s was brought to University Hospital Limerick with apparent gunshot wounds and his condition is described as serious.

A man in his late-20s has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

He is being detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station under the Offences Against the State Act.

He can be held for up to 72 hours.

Gardaí said their investigations are continuing.