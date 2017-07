A 33-year-old man has been further remanded in custody, charged with raping and assaulting a woman in Carlow.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was found unconscious and injured on Pollerton Road in the town on the 25th of June.

The accused, who can't be named for legal reasons, is due in court again on the 1st of August.

The Judge was told directions from the DPP are needed in the case.