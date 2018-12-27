A man who has accused Kevin Spacey of groping him in a restaurant says he filmed part of the encounter on Snapchat.

He then sent on the footage to his girlfriend.

The alleged incident took place in Nantucket, Massachusetts more than 2 years ago.

Spacey is scheduled to appear in court on the 7th of January, charged with indecent assault and battery - which the Oscar-winning actor denies.

On Christmas Eve the 59 year old posted a video to social media entitled "Let me be Frank".

Let Me Be Frank https://t.co/OzVGsX6Xbz — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) December 24, 2018

It's been viewed over 7 million times already, and appears to show Spacey reprising his role of Frank Underwood from the Netflix series House of Cards.

Spacey says "Some believed everything and have just been waiting with baited breath to hear me confess it all".

"They're just dying for me to declare that everything said is true, and that I got what I deserved. Wouldn't that be easy? If it was all so simple? Only you an I both know it's never that simple -not in politics and not in life."

"You wouldn't believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn't rush to judgments without facts, would you? Did you?"