Part of Manchester's been evacuated after police found a car that could be significant in the investigation into last week's concert bombing.

Police found a Nissan Micra near Manchester Royal Infirmary in Rusholme and bomb disposal experts have been helping examine it.

Chief Superintendent with Greater Manchester Police Stuart Ellison says it's one part of their inquiry, "a lot of arrests have been made and a lot more are anticipated".

Police say they are very interested in the movements of the car and who was in it over the past few months.

Earlier Ariana Grande arrived in the UK, ahead of Sunday's benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Proceeds from the One Love Manchester event will go towards supporting grieving families and victims of the bombing.

Britain's Prince William has also been visiting the city this afternoon, he made a private visit to Manchester Children's Hospital to meet survivors.

Earlier he had chatted with some of those who had been first on the scene last week who helped people leave the railway station at Manchester Arena.

Julian Williams is a St John's Ambulance volunteer and was among the first on the scene - he says the Duke had some kind words.