The inquests into those killed in the terror attack at Manchester Arena will begin this morning.

22 people died when a suicide bomber detonated a device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert last month.

The hearings will be opened at Manchester Civil Justice Centre but are expected to be adjourned pending the completion of the police investigation.

Meanwhile another man's been arrested in connection with the London Bridge terror attack.

Police raided a home in Newham, in the east of the capital, early this morning and are questioning a 29 year-old.

Searches at the address are ongoing.

It means four men are now being held as part of the investigation.