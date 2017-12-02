The discovery of a man's body close to the border of Kildare and Meath is being treated as suspicious.

The man in his 20s was found in the Walterstown area of Dunboyne this afternoon.

The body remains at the scene and a Garda forensic examination is due to be carried out.

It's understood he was shot in the head.

He knew his life was in danger after Gardai foiled a previous attempt on his life.

He was previously in court on ammunition charges and is thought to have been related to a victim of the Kinahan Hutch gangland fued.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.