The body of a man in his early 20's has been found in County Louth.

The discovery was made on land off the Ardee Road in Dunleer at around 9.15 this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and the scene is currently being preserved.

The body of the man will be removed later to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where a post mortem examination is expected to be carried out later today.