A man's body has been recovered by search teams looking for a missing fisherman off Skerries, Co Dublin.

He was on board fishing vessel which sank near Skerries yesterday afternoon, sparking a major search and rescue operation.

It's understood the missing man was from the area and was in his 20's.



One man was rescued yesterday and is recovering in hospital.



The deceased has been brought ashore to Skerries harbour and will undergo a post mortem examination.