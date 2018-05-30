The skeleton of a man crushed to death by an enormous rock has been discovered in Pompeii.

It's believed he was beheaded by the boulder while fleeing the explosion at Mount Vesuvius 2,000 years ago.

Image: Facebook/Pompeii - Parco Archeologico

Officials say the man suffered a bone infection, which may have given him a limp and slowed him down.

The Archaeological Park of Pompeii say it appears the man survived the first eruptive phase of the volcano, and subsequently sought shelter along the alley.

Image: Facebook/Pompeii - Parco Archeologico

Researchers say a "formidable stone block", which was thrown by the volcanic cloud, hit the man in his upper body, crushing the highest part of his thorax.

Image: Facebook/Pompeii - Parco Archeologico

A preliminary analysis has identified the victim as an adult male, over 30 years of age.

Archaeologists are still trying to track down his head.