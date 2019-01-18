The Mansion House in Dublin has opened its doors to the public to celebrate 100 years since the first Dail met in the building’s Round Room.

Visitors can walk through the ground floor of the historic house where memorabilia from the time is on display.

A number of historians are on hand to show people around and answer questions from the public.

The building's iconic Round Room has been decorated to resemble the first Dail with a reenaction taking place on Monday.

Tomorrow, the Lord Mayor's carriage will be on display in front of the house. He only uses it twice a year - to lead the St Patrick's Day parade and for The Horse Show in the RDS in August.

The Mansion House has opened its doors to the public this weekend to mark 100 years since the first Dail sat there. pic.twitter.com/46JxlVnWj8 — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) January 18, 2019



