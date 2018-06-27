Today FM has announced that Mario Rosenstock, creator and star of Gift Grub on The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, will host a brand new Sunday show kicking off next month.

‘Mario’s Sunday Roast’ will be a two hour show, full of smart and funny chat as well as the perfect mix of music to soundtrack your Sunday.

Listeners can expect a highly engaging show as each week Mario will be joined by special guests from the world of entertainment, culture and sport.

Today FM Content Director, Adelle Nolan commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome Mario to the Sunday line-up, his profile, enthusiasm, creativity and widespread appeal will bring an infectious energy to our weekend schedule. Mario has been a huge part of Today FM’s growth and success with Gift Grub and this new show offers listeners an opportunity to see another side of Mario.

Commenting on the exciting announcement, Mario Rosenstock said:

“For 20 years, I’ve been looking at life through the eyes of lots of different characters from Enda Kenny to Michael D to Miriam O’Callaghan and that’s been my filter... but the one person that I never examined stories through, is me!

'I’m looking forward to getting stuck in. I’ve recently presented some TV as myself and really enjoyed the experience. I’d like to think that, after 20 years here, I know what the Today FM listener enjoys and I look forward to giving them just that”

The new Sunday schedule will also see Alison Curtis extend her hugely popular ‘Weekend Breakfast’ show by an hour with a new show time of 8-11am.

Other changes to the line up include The Very Best of The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show (7am-8am), while Ed Smith will extend his much-loved Sunday evening alternative music show ‘Ed’s Songs of Praise’ by an hour (7pm-10pm).

Today FM’s Declan Pierce will also be taking to the airways on Sunday afternoons for a 3 hour music programme (4pm-7pm). Listeners will know Declan from his Saturday show Block Rockin Beats (Saturdays from 6 - 9pm)

Phil Cawley continues his 3 hour music and chat show (1pm-4pm) while Kelly-Anne Byrne’s hugely successful ‘The Beat Goes On’ also remains in its current Sunday time slot, 10pm-12am (also Saturdays from 9pm-12am).

The new Today FM Sunday Schedule can be enjoyed from 8th July.