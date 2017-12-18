'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill is inviting fans to "escape the dark side", by coming to Ireland.

He appears in the latest Tourism Ireland campaign highlighting the Wild Atlantic Way.

It coincides with the release of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', which was filmed in and around Skellig Michael.

Tourism Ireland has released what it says is "a fun, irreverent promotional film" about holidays along the Wild Atlantic Way.

The advert features a number of locations, with Hamill telling viewers: "Escape the dark side along Earth's Wild Atlantic Way - the perfect place to get away from it all".

It was filmed using Star Wars screen-wipe transitions and sound effects - which fans around the globe will recognise.

The campaign will roll out in 15 markets - Britain, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, the Nordic region, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India and the Gulf States.

The Wild Atlantic Way made its first Star Wars appearance in the final moments of the 2015 blockbuster, 'The Force Awakens', with Skellig Michael doubling as Luke Skywalker's hide-out island.