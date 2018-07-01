A number of American burger chains have landed on our shores in recent years, think stateside chain Five Guys in Dublin or US influenced Big Al’s BBQ and Burgers in Belfast.

Now the Sunday Business Post is reporting that Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg is bringing his restaurant chain to Dublin.

Mark set up Wahlburgers alongside his brothers Donnie and Paul in 2011.

The brothers are apparently looking for a suitable Dublin location to open their first Irish branch.

They already have 27 outlets across the US and Canada and hope to open a number of restaurants across Ireland in the next ten years.

The face you make when you think about eating a Wahlburger! 🍔#Wahlburgers pic.twitter.com/MtOH12oApW — Wahlburgers on A&E (@WahlburgersAE) June 28, 2018

The family has already announced that Convent Garden in London is going to be the first branch outside North America.

Dublin is the next location they're targetting, Paul Wahlburg told the Sunday Business Post, "We want to find a high-profile Dublin city centre location that can highlight the signature open-kitchen concept".