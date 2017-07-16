Micheál Martin and Fianna Fail are now more popular than Leo Varadkar and Fine Gael respectively.

The latest Sunday Times Behaviour & Attitudes Poll shows the Fianna Fail leader holds a strong 11 point lead over the Taoiseach when it comes to public satisfation with party leaders.

54 percent of those questioned between the 29th June and 11th of July were satisfied with Micheál Martin - 2 points up on the last poll.

Leo Vardakar secured 43 percent as did Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams.

While Labour's Brendan Howlin was just one point behind on 42 percent.