Mary Lou McDonald has been elected as the new president of Sinn Féin.

It brings down the curtain on Gerry Adams’ 34 year tenure as leader of the party.

Deputy McDonald was elected without opposition at a special Ard Fheis in Dublin this afternoon.

Mary Lou McDonald is officially the new leader of Sinn Féin. A career starting in rapturous applause at the RDS #SFLeaders pic.twitter.com/OX5y93hnbC — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) February 10, 2018

Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Féin's leader in the North, was also confirmed as the party's new deputy leader - taking over from Deputy McDonald.

Speaking to delegates after the vote, Deputy McDonald assured members her election was 'not a coronation'.

She thanked members for "the privilege of leading our great party into the future".

Thousands gathered at the RDS in Dublin to confirm the new leadership team.

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty, meanwhile, led the tributes to the outgoing president Gerry Adams - who is stepping down after more than 34 years at the helm: