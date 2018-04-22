Mary Lou McDonald is almost as popular as the Taoiseach.

A Behaviour and Attitudes poll in today's Sunday Times brings a big boost for both Sinn Fein and it's new leader.

Support for Fine Gael is up 1 to 33 per cent, 8 points clear of Fianna Fáil who've dropped 2 to 25 per cent.

The Greens and Solidarity/PBP are unchanged on 2 and 1 per cent respectively.

The Independent Alliance is down 1 to 2 per cent, while the Social Democrats move up to 1 percent.

Renua also have one per cent support, while Independents and others are down 2 to 10 per cent.

Sunday Times Political Editor Stephen O'Brien has been examining the gains;

"This month's poll sees Sinn Féin broach the 20% mark for the first time in more than a year.

They're up two points to 21%, they were up 3 points from 16 to 19 last month, up to 21 this month

And Mary Lou Mc Donald's personal satisafaction rating as leader of Sinn Féin is up 5 points in a single month to 51%."