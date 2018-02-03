If you're heading to mass this weekend you might be well advised to avoid communion.

Mass goers are being cautioned against taking the sacrament on the tongue to reduce the spread of flu.

Another recommendation being encouraged is to nod or bow instead of shaking hands in an 'exchange of peace"

The HSE says members of the clergy or congregation should not attend mass if they are ill.

Priests are also being urged to use hand sanitisers during the above practices.