A Mass has been held in Dublin to remember Jastine Valdez.

It took place 40 days after her death in line with a Filipino custom similar to the Irish month's mind.

The Mass also coincided with what would have been her 25th birthday.

The 24-year-old student was abducted in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow in May.

Her body was found in Rathmichael in Dublin two days after her disappearance - less than a day after suspect Mark Hennessy was shot dead by police.

The Valdez family is preparing for her funeral service, which will be held in the Philippines tomorrow.

Honorary Consul of the Philippines in Ireland, Mark Congdon, says Jastine's family are very thankful that the Mass was held in honour of Jastine.