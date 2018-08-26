Police in Florida say a number of people have been killed following a mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville.

The Sheriff's Office says one suspect is confirmed dead - but they don't know if there's a second suspect at large.

Searches are being conducted.

The tournament was being streamed online from a restaurant at the time.

The Sheriff's office in Jacksonville is tweeting to advise people to stay far away from the area.