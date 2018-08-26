Mass Shooting At Video Game Tournament In Jacksonville, Florida
Police in Florida say a number of people have been killed following a mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville.
The Sheriff's Office says one suspect is confirmed dead - but they don't know if there's a second suspect at large.
One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018
Searches are being conducted.
The tournament was being streamed online from a restaurant at the time.
The Sheriff's office in Jacksonville is tweeting to advise people to stay far away from the area.
Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018