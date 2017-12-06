Massive Defence Forces Training Exercise Taking Place
More than 500 members of the Defence Forces are to take part in a massive training exercise in Dublin today.
The army is to simulate a major terror incident as part of a training exercise for the elite Army Ranger Wing and Gardai.
Members of the public are being advised bomb disposal teams, military vehicles, helicopters and armed personnel will all be involved.
For operational reasons, the Defence Forces are not revealing the exact time and place of the exercise.