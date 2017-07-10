An investigation's underway to work out the cause of a large fire at a major tourist attraction in London.

More than 70 firefighters dealt with the flames in a building at Camden Lock Market.

The blaze started just before midnight, and has since been brought under control.

No one is believed to have been injured.

Pictures on social media showing a significant fire and some witnesses saying they could see smoke from miles away.

Witness Joan Ribes (24) said: "We called the police to close the street to the traffic because it was very dangerous, the fire was flying through the air to the surrounding areas.

"The fire was moving very fast. People were watching, but we were scared the building could explode at any time since there are restaurants with kitchens nearby."