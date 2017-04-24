Smoke still rising in the area

A massive blaze in the Gougane Barra Valley in Cork has been brought under control.

Fire-fighters had been battling the gorse fire all weekend which at one point came within 100 metres of a farmhouse.

It's thought the recent dry weather may have been a factor.

 

Susan Keogh has been speaking to Neil Lucy the Manager of the Gougane Barra Hotel. 


 

 

 

 