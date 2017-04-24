Massive Gorse Fire In Gougane Barra In Cork
A massive blaze in the Gougane Barra Valley in Cork has been brought under control.
Fire-fighters had been battling the gorse fire all weekend which at one point came within 100 metres of a farmhouse.
It's thought the recent dry weather may have been a factor.
Fires are blazing on! pic.twitter.com/x7JRltYuIJ— Gougane Barra Hotel (@gouganebarra) April 24, 2017
Gougane Barra is burning tonight-time to stop the fires pic.twitter.com/rViVC3rfBY— Gougane Barra Hotel (@gouganebarra) April 24, 2017
Susan Keogh has been speaking to Neil Lucy the Manager of the Gougane Barra Hotel.
Smoke is still rising in Gougane Barra-more left to do! pic.twitter.com/wJaZiZ8Py6— Gougane Barra Hotel (@gouganebarra) April 24, 2017