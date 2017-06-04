The British Prime Minister Theresa May has called on the people of the UK to "come together" to defeat hard-line Islamist terrorism.



It follows last night's terror attack in the London Bridge and Borough Market areas of the city that claimed 7 lives.



After chairing a meeting of the COBRA emergency response committee, she said the UK was facing a new breed of copy-cat attacker, as "terrorism breeds terrorism".

Statement of Prime Minister Theresa May pic.twitter.com/COmYk3OUH6 — Michel Spekkers (@spekkers) June 4, 2017







Mrs May said Britain's counter terrorism strategy needs to be reviewed, but said security measures alone will not stop the attacks.

She said there was far too much tolerance in the UK of hardline Islamist ideologies.

Earlier, the main parties said they were suspending election campaigning today.



But the British Prime Minister said the UK General election will go ahead as a planned on Thursday.

