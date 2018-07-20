British Prime Minister Theresa May will deliver a speech in Belfast later today outlining her Brexit plans.

She will be holding talks with the regions political parties, where it is expected she will explain what the impact of Brexit will be on the border.

During a speech in Belfast, Mrs May will call on the EU "evolve their position" on Brexit, and also spell out how the EU's plan for an Irish border backstop deal is in breach of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Brussels has proposed, in the event no other solution is found to avoid a hard border, that Northern Ireland effectively remain in the EU's single market and customs union.

British Prime Minister Theresa May (left) and DUP leader Arlene Foster during a visit to Belleek pottery factory on the northern side of theborder between Enniskillen in Northern Ireland and Ballyshannon in Donegal | Image: Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA Wire/PA Images

This has become a major barrier to concluding a Brexit deal.

Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUO), Arlene Foster, says her party wants a frictionless border.

"Our red line has always been that there cannot be any barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom - both in terms of goods leaving Northern Ireland and in terms of goods coming into Northern Ireland.

"So the whole of the United Kingdom is leaving the customs union, is leaving the single market; but we want to have a good trading relationship with the European Union in the future, we want to have a frictionless border".