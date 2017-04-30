May: Brexit Talks Will Be Tough
The British Prime Minister Theresa May says Brussels is going to take a "tough" approach in the Brexit negotiations.
The remaining 27 countries yesterday agreed their strategy for the talks, at a summit in Brussels.
EU leaders say the UK must negotiate its exit from the union, before beginning talks on trade.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Theresa May said that stance means she needs a strong mandate from voters in the UK election:
.@Theresa_May doesn't agree that her "strong and stable" leadership message is 'robotic'. #Marr pic.twitter.com/aloqjryvwi— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) April 30, 2017