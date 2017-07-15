Conor McGregor has been accused by Floyd Mayweather of making racist comments.

The two men have verbally sparred at a series of publicity events this week, ahead of their bout on August 26th.

The Irish UFC star attracted some criticism for directing the phrase "dance for me, boy" at Mayweather.

Mayweather also claimed McGregor "called black people 'monkeys'", adding that he "totally disrespected black women".

The boxing champion, however, himself caused controversy for using a homophobic slur at the pair's final promotional event in London last night.

At the press conference, McGregor dismissed claims he has used racist language.