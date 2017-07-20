The Disclosures Tribunal has heard that Maurice McCabe was confronted by two members of the D family in 2007, causing him to run into Bailieboro Garda station to avoid any trouble.



Ms D alleged she was sexually assaulted by the Garda Whistleblower in 2006, the DPP decided the following year that there was no basis for prosecution.



The Tribunal has heard Maurice McCabe wanted the full direction of the DPP to be made known, as it exonerated him completely.



Juliette Gash reports;







