Sinn Féin Deputy Leader Mary Lou McDonald has been told to leave Dáil chamber following a fresh clash with the Taoiseach.

Leo Varadkar called Ms McDonald ‘cranky’ - she then told the Taoiseach he was ‘facile’ in their third fight in two days.

The spat started yesterday over scripted questions, when Mr Varadkar said: "Deputy McDoanld reminds me more and more of Marine LePen, cause she always goes back to her script" - and it continued into Leaders Questions today.

And then during the normally sleepy Taoiseach’s questions, it kicked off again.

All the good stuff was off microphone: "I’m laughing at you, not the issue" said Leo.

"I find you fasile and dismissive" said Mary Lou.

Before she was thrown out of the chamber she walked across the floor and approached the Taoiseach’s chair, scolding him.

As the chairman intervened, the last words from Deputy McDonald were "I'm leaving anyway."