McDonald's is getting rid of plastic straws from its Irish restaurants - and replacing them with paper ones.

The fast food chain will start the phased rollout of paper straws in all of its 92 outlets from September.

The Environment Minister has welcomed the announcement, saying it's a "move in the right direction" to eliminate single use plastics.

Pictures of animals with things like straws and cotton buds have been circulating online for the last number of months and environmental groups are pleading with businesses to take action.

Mindy O'Brien from Irish environmental group VOICE hopes more companies will follow McDonald's example. 'We've all seen the picture of the turtle with a straw up its nose, or the seahorse with a cotton bud, so I think this is a great first step and long may it continue and I hope others follow suit'.