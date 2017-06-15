It's been confirmed that UFC champion Conor McGregor will face professional boxer Floyd Mayweather in the ring.

The pair will face off in a light middleweight boxing match in Las Vegas on August 26th.

Mayweather posted a video on twitter confirming the details with the message 'It's official', while McGregor posted, 'the fight is on'.

It's reported each fighter could earn 100 million dollars from the bout - one of the richest in history.





THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017



