McGregor V Mayweather - It's On!
It's been confirmed that UFC champion Conor McGregor will face professional boxer Floyd Mayweather in the ring.
The pair will face off in a light middleweight boxing match in Las Vegas on August 26th.
Mayweather posted a video on twitter confirming the details with the message 'It's official', while McGregor posted, 'the fight is on'.
It's reported each fighter could earn 100 million dollars from the bout - one of the richest in history.
IT'S OFFICIAL!!! https://t.co/ND07Ixugs2 pic.twitter.com/JpqFW5WbcB— Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) June 14, 2017
THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017