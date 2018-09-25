A Dublin homeless charity has revealed that the winning bid for tickets to Conor McGregor's UFC fight was a fake.

McGregor donated 2 tickets to the UFC event in Las Vegas to Inner City Helping Homeless to auction off on Facebook.

A winning bid of €1700 euro was accepted - however it was confirmed by the charity's CEO Anthony Flynn last night that the Facebook account was a fake.

ICHH have now reached out to the second highest bidder.

Yes unfortunately there was no response to messages on fb, texts messages or phone calls to the man from the UK that won the auction for the tickets to watch @TheNotoriousMMA at #UFC229 .



We have reached out to the second highest bidder and will update everyone later on. https://t.co/V7dVdwCHvU — ICHHDUBLIN (@ICHHDUBLIN) September 24, 2018



