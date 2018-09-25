The fighter donated the tickets to Inner City Helping Homeless

A Dublin homeless charity has revealed that the winning bid for tickets to Conor McGregor's UFC fight was a fake.

McGregor donated 2 tickets to the UFC event in Las Vegas to Inner City Helping Homeless to auction off on Facebook.

A winning bid of €1700 euro was accepted - however it was confirmed by the charity's CEO Anthony Flynn last night that the Facebook account was a fake.

ICHH have now reached out to the second highest bidder.