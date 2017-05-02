

A Co Meath couple is celebrating two Lotto wins in two days after winning more than €100,000 in separate draws.

On Thursday they won €10,000 on a Telly Bingo ticket bought in Eurospar in Duleek.

Two days later they won over €92,000 in the National Lottery draw on a quickpick ticket bought in the same shop.

The telly bingo ticket was bought on the anniversary of the death of their son and the Lotto win fell on the anniversary of his burial.



The retired couple say they have no plans yet on how they will spend their winnings

“We have a few Holy Communions in the family this month so this will certainly help towards that, we will do a few jobs on the house also. But we won’t be going mad.”

The shop owner, Michael Bennett,says he's delighted to have sold the double winning tickets. “We are thrilled for this couple and for the village. We have come through several years of recession and it is nice to think that the area might be getting a little bit back. It is great for the village.”