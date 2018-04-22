A priest from County Meath has wowed the judges on Britain's Got Talent.

Fr. Ray Kelly went viral in 2014 with his performance of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah.

Last night the 64 year old secured four 'Yes' votes from the judges with his rendition of R.E.M.'s Everybody Hurts.

Simon Cowell led the standing ovations and said it was one of his favourite EVER auditions.

And just to jog your memory in case you can't remember the original viral video of Fr. Kelly singing Hallelujah at a wedding in 2014 -it had over 1.8 million views:

Viewers got very excited when they acknowledged he was the singing priest from THE wedding video:

FR ray Kelly must win BGT love him to bits watch him on you tube singing hallelujah at a wedding amazing x — Edel Harper aka latimer fritchley (@LATIME64) April 21, 2018

And the home supporters also shared the love for Fr. Kelly: