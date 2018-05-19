Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day is here.

The sun is shining in Windsor as the first of the guests start to arrive.

100-thousand people are expected to try to catch a glimpse of the happy couple.

While 600 specially selected guests will be inside St George's Chapel to watch the ceremony - which itself breaks with tradition.

Flowers adorn the walls of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/mkDWSVSBLH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

As the newlyweds leave St George's Chapel, the choir will perform Etta James's version of Amen/This Little Light Of Mine, which is a favourite in African-American churches.The couple have put their own modern touch on the royal marriage ceremony in Windsor.

Their 21-page order of service reveals that - as well as traditional hymns, prayers and readings - the ceremony will include contemporary wording and songs. In her vows, Meghan will also not make the promise to obey her husband and will walk part of the way down the aisle by herself.

Today Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will become the sixteenth Royal Couple to celebrate their Marriage at Windsor Castle since 1863.



Find out more: https://t.co/8vkN7JSJ4C pic.twitter.com/cpmFrMegyw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2018

Choosing not to say the word obey, Meghan will instead promise to love, honour and protect Prince Harry.

He'll wear a wedding band - unlike his brother William.

The Queen has given the couple the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry will also be known as the Earl of Dumbarton and the Baron of Kilkeel.

After the ceremony the happy couple will go on a carriage procession around the town - before two separate receptions inside the castle.