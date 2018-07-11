Hundreds queue to see royal visitors

Hundreds of people have queued at Trinity College in Dublin to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.


Earlier, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited President Michael D Higgins and were taken on a tour of Croke Park on the second day of their visit.



The public will get a chance to see them when the visit Trinity College this afternoon.


Last night, a host of TV and sports personalities were among the guests at a special event at the British Ambassador's residence to celebrate their two day trip to Ireland.


 