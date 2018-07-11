Meghan Mania Hits Dublin
Hundreds of people have queued at Trinity College in Dublin to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
When Harry and Meghan met Bród and Síoda. The only meeting that really matters 🐶 pic.twitter.com/uDgYbNnPcA— Today FM (@TodayFM) July 11, 2018
Earlier, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited President Michael D Higgins and were taken on a tour of Croke Park on the second day of their visit.
Check out the cue outside Trinity to catch a glimpse of #MeghanAndHarry #Royalvisit pic.twitter.com/8xMFr9vEY7— Deirdre Farrelly (@Farrellydee) July 11, 2018
The public will get a chance to see them when the visit Trinity College this afternoon.
Some of the people waiting at Trinity to catch a glimpse of Harry and Meghan #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/bK9dsQgAfU— Stephanie Grogan (@StephGrogan3) July 11, 2018
Last night, a host of TV and sports personalities were among the guests at a special event at the British Ambassador's residence to celebrate their two day trip to Ireland.
Meghan looks STUNNING #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/WKVAl5b59s— Stephanie Grogan (@StephGrogan3) July 10, 2018