Hundreds of people have queued at Trinity College in Dublin to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

When Harry and Meghan met Bród and Síoda. The only meeting that really matters 🐶 pic.twitter.com/uDgYbNnPcA — Today FM (@TodayFM) July 11, 2018



Earlier, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited President Michael D Higgins and were taken on a tour of Croke Park on the second day of their visit.

Check out the cue outside Trinity to catch a glimpse of #MeghanAndHarry #Royalvisit pic.twitter.com/8xMFr9vEY7 — Deirdre Farrelly (@Farrellydee) July 11, 2018





The public will get a chance to see them when the visit Trinity College this afternoon.

Some of the people waiting at Trinity to catch a glimpse of Harry and Meghan #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/bK9dsQgAfU — Stephanie Grogan (@StephGrogan3) July 11, 2018



Last night, a host of TV and sports personalities were among the guests at a special event at the British Ambassador's residence to celebrate their two day trip to Ireland.



